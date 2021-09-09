Beckey 9/11 Remembrance event cancelled ahead of 20th anniversary

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The 9/11 Remembrance event held at Word Park in Beckley is canceled ahead of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

In a release sent by the Beckley 9/11 Memorial Committee, organizers stated they will not offer a public remembrance event this year. The event is normally held the morning of 9/11 at Word Park in Beckley. Committee members said it would be a “disservice” to honor the lives lost on 9/11 by causing more strain on our health care systems, which are already dealing with a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Organizers still encourage members of the community to take time out of their days on Saturday to honor and remember the victims of 9/11.

“We ask that you stop at 9 a.m. Saturday and remember, wherever you are, pause and reflect and offer a prayer to families who are still hurting today. If you happen to be downtown and there isn’t a crowd near the monument, stop and touch it and reflect, that is very powerful moment if you have not done that before,” said April Elkins Badtke, event organizer.

The Parade of Lights will still go on as planned for Saturday evening.