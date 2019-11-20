Beckley 5th grader helps non-profits collect what they need to serve community during holiday season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Ten year-old Lexi Jones made a list and checked It twice before someone made her wishes come true. This list was not typical requests for Santa Clause, but an organized flyer drawing attention to needs of non-profits in her community.

“I always give back for the holidays and so I decided that, since people don’t know what to give back or where to give back, that it would be good to know where and what to give back,” Jones said.

When local business owner, Shawn Ball, got a hold of Lexi’s flyer, he immediately contacted her family wanting to help, by giving each one of the nine organizations on her list $1,000.

“Shawn just called my mom one day and told her about the $9,000 and she was very happy and I was very happy,” Jones recalled.

As the holiday season is in full swing, Lexi and her family, along with Shawn, joined leaders from organizations, like the Women’s Resource Center, Salvation Army, and Fishes and Loaves at Walmart on Tuesday, November 19, to help them shop!

It was a team effort as Jones and Captain of Salvation Army, Jerry Lester, cleared the shelves of toys and bikes. Kelly Elkins with the Mountain State Center for Independent Living, filled shopping carts with food.

“We were getting soups, we were getting stuff for meals, spaghetti sauce, tomato sauce,” Elkins said.

“Bikes will help us because a lot of kids don’t get bikes for Christmas, ” Lester added. “We were glad they said just get whatever you needed, and we figured bikes was something kids would love to have. “

Each item scanned at check out was a gift for one more person in the community. Lexi can only hope that other children her age will be inspired to initiate similar acts of kindness this time of year.

If you would like to donate to any of the organizations on her list, you can find what they need on the flyer.