Beckley Activists host votercade to raise awareness about voter rights

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– If you were out in Uptown Beckley on Saturday, May 8, 2021, you might have seen people protesting and raising awareness about voting rights. The NAACP, joined by Women’s March West Virginia and other local organizers, gathered at Shoemaker Square.

Barbara Garnett is a part of Women’s March West Virginia. She said it is important now more than ever to protect voters rights as state legislatures across the country to trying to suppress the voices of communities of color and youth voters. This comes after the Georgia Runoff Election where they saw a record-breaking number of black, brown, and youth voters.

“We are celebrating this is an event meant to encourage people to support the John Lewis Voting Act,” Garnett said.

The organizations also had a “votercade” throughout uptown Beckley, similar to that of a presidential-style motorcade.

