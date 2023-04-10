BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Area Foundation is awarding hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants to a number of local organizations.

Over $220,000 will be distributed to 44 different organizations located throughout Raleigh County.

Each grant will be used to fund special projects by organizations like the Raleigh County Public Library and Shady Spring Branch Library.

The United Way of Southern West Virginia was one such group and received over $4,500.

United Way will use the funds to hold its first-ever Reading Across Raleigh County program.

Every second-grade student in the county will receive a copy of Charlotte’s Web to read over the summer.

Trena Dacal, the executive director of United Way, said the program will help the kids with their education as they head into third grade.

“With children suffering lower literacy rates because of the pandemic, there’s a great need now to really support reading programs and because of Beckley Area Foundations support, we can do that in Raleigh County with the grade level reading program that provides books,” said Dacal.

At the YMCA of Southern West Virginia, $7,000 will be used to buy new CPR dummies and lifeguard manuals to train more lifeguards.

The eight new dummies will allow them to train 24 people per class.

Kat Gunther, the Y’s aquatics director, said this grant will help make the summer more enjoyable in Beckley.

“With us being able to offer more classes for potentially more lifeguards in the area, we’ll be able to open up those city of Beckley pools, all the pools in the surrounding area,” said Gunther. “

“Get them staffed up and potentially be able to do swim lessons for kids at each of those pools.”

Gunther said she expects to have the new equipment by the middle of May.

All of the new equipment will be used not just to teach new lifeguards but future ones as well.

New this year at the YMCA is the Junior Lifeguard program.

Designed for youth aged 11 to 14, the program will focus on 5 key areas.

Gunther said its a good growing opportunity for kids.

“We focus on 5 key areas, prevention of aquatic accidents, fitness and swimming skills, responses to an emergency skills and professionalism,” said Gunther. “All of those are life skills which they can take with them for their entire life.”

Registration for the program is open.

You can visit www.ymcaswv.com for more information.