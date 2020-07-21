Beckley ARH implements visitor restrictions

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital (Beckley ARH) will not be allowing visitors. The announcement was made on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Administrators with the hospital announced the policy was put back in place because of the steady increase of COVID-19 cases. The visitor restriction will begin on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Noon.

Only the following visitation exceptions will be made:

Patients at the end of life: Two people will be allowed to visit. The visitors will undergo appropriate screening, which includes a fever check. No one with a fever greater than 100 degrees is allowed to visit

Pediatric patients: One responsible adult will be permitted to stay with pediatric patient, after appropriate screening, which includes a fever check. No one with a fever greater than 100 degrees is allowed to visit

Once the visitor leaves the patient’s room, he or she must immediately leave the hospital.

Beckley ARH Community CEO Rocky Massey said the changes are similar to the actions taken by other Raleigh County medical facilities and nursing homes.

“We recognize that these restrictions can be disappointing to our patients and visitors, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” Massey said. “The health and safety of our patients and care team are our top priority as we move through this pandemic, and we must take every measure available to help prevent the spread of this virus within our community.”

Visitors of ARH patients are encouraged to use FaceTime, Skype, and phone calls to communicate with loved ones in the hospital.

