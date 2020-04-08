Beckley ARH patient tests positive for COVID-19

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A patient from Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital (BARH) tested positive for COVID-19. Officials at the hospital said this is the first confirmed positive case at BARH and the third patient in the 13-hospital ARH system who tested positive for COVID-19.

The patient lives in Raleigh County, and was sent to the BARH Emergency Department based on related symptoms. The patient was then isolated and tested for other viruses. On Wednesday, April 8, 2020 the test confirmed the patient has COVID-19. The patient is currently being quarantined in an isolation room at the BARH.

This makes the fifth person to test positive for the illness in Raleigh County. The patient’s information is not being release due to laws and regulations.