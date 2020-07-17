Beckley ARH to receive federal COVID-19 support

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Federal funding from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is coming to Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital (ARH). They are receiving 9,750,000 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money will provide financial support due to hardship created by the coronavirus outbreak.

“This funding is welcome news, particularly as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the beginning of this outbreak, I have constantly advocated for elevated relief to our hospitals, especially in more rural areas of West Virginia. It is crucial that our hospitals and medical professionals have the support they need to do their jobs effectively, and this funding is a critical component towards that. I will continue to work closely with our medical providers and local leaders so we can continue delivering the resources West Virginians rely on,” said Senator Capito.

HHS announced on Friday, July 17, 2020 they will be sending $10 billion to hospitals starting the week of July 20. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito announced West Virginia hospitals will receive nearly $200 million of that.