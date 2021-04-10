Beckley Art Center Gallery closed on Saturday, April 10, 2021

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Art Center Gallery is closed Saturday, April 10, 2021 due to unforeseen circumstances, according to a release. The BAC will operate on normal hours next week.
For drop-offs, you can contact Saja at 304-860-9128.
