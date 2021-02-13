Beckley Art Center gets new Dark Room

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A new dark room is open at the Beckley Art Center. Saja Montague is the administrative coordinator at the art center.

She said she has been building the dark room from scratch. She also said she is bringing the dark back so people can really appreciate the way they develop pictures.

“I think that it is just really exciting to be able to slow down and really understand how a camera works, and putting thought into your photographs,” Montague said.



The gallery will be accepting donations that will help fund the dark room.

Montague said if you have any old photography equipment, you can donate that as well. For additional information head over to their website.