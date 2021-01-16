Beckley Art Center receives grant to help young artist explore their talents

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Beckley Art Center recently received a grant to help young artists explore their talents. The Center received the grant from the West Virginia Division of Culture and History. The grant is geared towards teens between the ages of 14 and 20 years old.

Robby Moore is the Executive Director of Beckley Arts Center. He said this grant will help young artists be able to learn how to create art through mentors.

“Young people, young artists who already love art and want to create it this is a great opportunity for them because they get to learn about the process of making the art,” Moore said.



Only 10 artists are eligible under the grant. The deadline to apply is Jan. 17, 2021, but Moore said that could be extended. For more information you can visit their website.