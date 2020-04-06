Beckley Auto Mall takes sanitary precautions, accommodates online car shopping during COVID-19 pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, staff at car dealerships are taking extreme safety measures in order to sell and maintain cars.

General Manager of Beckley Auto Mall, Rick Lewis, told 59 news dealerships are on the list of businesses allowed to operate during the stay at home order.

“Under the West Virginia state guidelines, car dealerships are essential,” Lewis added. “Not only for the parts and service, but the sales as well.”

While Lewis is making sure his employees are taking the necessary steps at their location on Robert C Byrd Drive, they are also using sanitary measures for their customers.

“We have gloves, hand sanitizer at each door,” Lewis said “Our sales people do not ride with their customers on test drives like they did before, and we still show the vehicle, but we’re practicing social distancing.”

Lewis and Sales Manager, Chuck Bentley, are also encouraging customers to shop for cars from the comfort of their own homes. By logging on to their website, customers can see the cars available at their dealership, request car facts, and take virtual tours.

“We can take most of your information, including your credit information over the phone, and even your trade appraisals we can get an estimate on that as well,” Lewis assured.

Their staff will also deliver the cars to customers’ homes and complete any final paperwork.

If you already have a car from Beckley Auto Mall and need to arrange certain payment plans during the pandemic, they will help you work with the bank in order to do so.

They are also offering supplier pricing for local healthcare workers and first responders.

More information can be found on their website.