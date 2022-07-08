BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local baseball team is hosting the State Tournament with a trip to Wisconsin on the line.

Beckley Babe Ruth Baseball is hosting the State Tournament for the U15 All Stars, which gets started on Friday, July 8, 2022, against Huntington South East. The State Tournament has not been played since 2019 due to the pandemic, but in 2019 that Beckley U15 team won the entire tournament.

The winner of this series will head to Eau Claire, Wisconsin to continue their go at a State Title. Beckley Babe Ruth President Doug Leeber said this is a great opportunity for the players as well as an exciting time for fans.

“Usually what you get, is you get families show up most the time in the weeks when the kids are playing but when you’ve got a night like this when you have a night game at 7:30 when work is not interfering with anything or peoples lives they actually have a chance to come out and watch a game,” Beckley Babe Ruth President Doug Leeber

The best 2 of 3 series begins Friday, July 8, 2022 at 7:30 P.M., game 2 will be held Saturday, July 9 at 12:00 P.M. and if a game 3 is necessary it will be played at 4:00 P.M. All games will be held at Harry Lewin Field.

Admission is 6 dollars per game or a 15 dollar all access pass. All current Babe Ruther players that wear their jersey to the game get in free. Children under 10 years old are free.