Beckley Board of Public works maintains city with limited resources during pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The City of Beckley is still hard at work maintaining a safe environment in which the community can work and live.

Beckley’s Board of Public Works maintains the city in a safe manor with limited resources during the pandemic. Crews are now working in staggered morning and afternoon shifts to prevent large groups and limit interaction.

Director Jerry Stump said crews are not paving streets and sidewalks as often because of a revenue strain, but they were given cleaning products to use after tasks like picking up trash, putting in drains, or electrical work.

“So far, I think everything has gone well,” Stump told 59 News. “We also have several crew cabs where we can have a couple in the front and a couple in the back, so we’re not crammed up together. We’re keeping separate the best that we can.”

Stump added the men and women on his workforce are taking less time off than he has ever seen before.