BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Epsilon Delta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, the sorority’s Beckley chapter, held its 115th Founder’s Day celebration on Saturday, February 25th.

The sorority was founded back in 1908 at Howard University while the Beckley chapter was chartered in 1949.

The chairwoman of the Founder’s Day celebration, Sheilah Brown, said seeing everyone together meant a lot to her and the chapter.

“Its wonderful,” said Brown. “We see an outpouring of our community, our fellow Greeks and chapters are here from Charleston and other chapters in West Virginia.”

Alpha Kappa Alpha was the first historically African American sorority and was incorporated as a nonprofit organization in 1913.