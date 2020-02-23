Beckley Childrens Theatre receives $4,300 grant for new upgrades

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Beckley Childrens Theatre has received a $4,300 grant from Beckley Area Foundation to support its efforts to improve and upgrade the theater’s sound equipment and building acoustics.

The award comes from the Community Grant Fund at the Community Foundation.

James Phillips, Co-Director of Beckley Children Theatre Ministry, said the funds would be used to dramatically improve the quality of their stage performances by providing modern sound equipment and acoustic treatments for the theatre walls. “This grant elevates dramatically BCT’s ability to provide high-quality, impactful stage performances for our local community that we serve,” Phillips said.

BCT was started in 2014 by Co-Director Gayle Oaks to provide a welcoming, performing arts organization for area youth, ages 8-18. Today, it operates as a non-profit performing arts theatre and outreach ministry for youth in the area.