Beckley Childrens Theatre receives $4,300 grant for new upgrades

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Beckley Childrens Theatre has received a $4,300 grant from Beckley Area Foundation to support its efforts to improve and upgrade the theater’s sound equipment and building acoustics.

The award comes from the Community Grant Fund at the Community Foundation.

James Phillips, Co-Director of Beckley Children Theatre Ministry, said the funds would be used to dramatically improve the quality of their stage performances by providing modern sound equipment and acoustic treatments for the theatre walls. “This grant elevates dramatically BCT’s ability to provide high-quality, impactful stage performances for our local community that we serve,” Phillips said.

BCT was started in 2014 by Co-Director Gayle Oaks to provide a welcoming, performing arts organization for area youth, ages 8-18. Today, it operates as a non-profit performing arts theatre and outreach ministry for youth in the area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Lawmakers trying to cut down on meth trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawmakers trying to cut down on meth trafficking"

Sen. Capito tours Minor League Baseball facility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Capito tours Minor League Baseball facility"

New hospital partnership announced in southern WV

Thumbnail for the video titled "New hospital partnership announced in southern WV"

Local family talks struggle of paying for insulin, pushes for cap

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local family talks struggle of paying for insulin, pushes for cap"

Raleigh County Parks and Recreation accepting applications

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh County Parks and Recreation accepting applications"

National Love Your Pet Day!

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Love Your Pet Day!"