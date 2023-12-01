Beckley, WV (WVNS) – The city of Beckley is hosting its annual Christmas Parade this Saturday.

The event starts at 11 A.M. and over 80 entries have pre-registered. Along with 30 different floats, you can expect downtown Beckley to be congested at times.

Jill Moorefield, Director of Beckley Events for the City of Beckley, said the downtown area will be blocked off for the parade.

The main parade will start on Neville Street, part of Herber Street, and ending at Leslie C. Gates place.

“We will line up the vehicles and floats at the Park Middle School area. This is between 9 to 10 in the morning and a lot of the people that ride on the floats get their around 10. Over at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway, we have the bands all lined up there and we’ll line up a few entries,” Moorefield said.

Moorefield says the Beckley Police Department will help assist in traffic control during the parade.