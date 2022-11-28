BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Southern West Virginia and the city of Beckley is here to celebrate!

The city’s annual Christmas Parade is scheduled for Saturday, December 3rd, with a very special twist, it will be a two-for-one deal.

“Well, with the veterans, we didn’t want to just cancel and not have anything and we thought well we’ll give it a try, combining the two,” said Jill Moorefield, Director of Beckley Events. “We always have a good turnout for either one, so put them both together and we should have a great turnout.”

Moorefield urged spectators to get to downtown Beckley early to try and find a good spot to see the parade, which starts around 11 a.m.