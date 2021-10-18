Beckley City Council receives request to change road name

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The City of Beckley received a request to rename South Fayette Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
Dr. Kristi Dumas, of the Beckley Human Rights Commission, asked the city council for the change. The new name would be for Route 3 that runs through Beckley and past Stratton Elementary School. This road is part of the African American Audio Tour with the New River Gorge National Park program.
Beckley City Attorney William File said, “I just want to make sure that that would be no objection, no legal reason, why that would create an issue. Other than that, I’m certainly prepared to go through with Dr. Dumas’ request.”
The request will have to be approved by the Beckley City Council and the State of West Virginia.
The Beckley Human Rights Commission meets on the first Wednesday of each month in the council chambers at 5 pm. A full schedule of city council meetings can be found here.
