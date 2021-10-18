Beckley City Council receives request to change road name

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- One organization in Raleigh County has a completely new board. Executive Director for the Raleigh County Housing Authority Ron Hedrick said within the last few months, many board members resigned.

"We're all new basically," Hedrick said. "In the last few months, we've had several rotating of the board members out. They've resigned or had conflicts as to why they can't perform their duties."