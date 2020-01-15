Beckley City Council votes to lease Raleigh Playhouse

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The future of the Raleigh Playhouse was discussed in a Beckley City Council meeting on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

Council members unanimously voted for the city to lease the building. Long time theater manager, Shane Pearson, will continue to schedule shows with local performing arts groups.

Council members hope this will bring more business to the Playhouse.

Back in November, the Bickey Family announced they were closing the theater and Melody’s because they could no longer afford to operate both.