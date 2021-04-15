Beckley City Councilmembers discuss fate of building in Uptown

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Community members voice concerns about the conditions of a building in uptown Beckley. Mayor Rob Rappold and Public Works Director Jerry Stump declared the former Prince Medical Lab building unrepairable.

Rappold said the roof is caving in and you can see bricks pushing out of the exterior. He believes the building will become a safety hazard if it is not demolished.

“Which we did have looked at by an engineer and who immediately, he basically said I’m not going back in that building. I conducted this study, and it is too dangerous for occupancy of any type,” Rappold said.

During a meeting on April 13, 2021, Beckley City Councilmembers decided to table the motion to demolish it. If they do decide to tear it down, part of the space could become a parking lot.