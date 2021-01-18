Beckley City Councilwoman honored by Beckley NAACP

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Janine Bullock is a servant to her community, and it started when she was a little girl.

“I would go around to my neighbors and especially my elderly neighbors, and I would go and just check on them and say are you okay? Do you need any food?” Bullock explained.

Bullock is a Beckley native who worked in the bureau prisons for more than 20 years. Now, she serves as the Beckley City Councilwoman for Ward 5.

“I was a public servant behind the walls of the prison and now I want to be a public servant within the walls of the city of Beckley,” said Bullock.

This year, Bullock received the “Living Legend Award.”

“I just feel so great and overwhelmed that they considered me. I’m like me? Are you serious!” said Bullock.

The Beckley NAACP gives this award out on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The award is given to someone who serves their community, similar to MLK himself.

“I feel so honored and so grateful because we know reverend dr. Martin Luther King was a legend in his time,” Bullock said.

Bullock’s sister presented the award through a ZOOM ceremony.