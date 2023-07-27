BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Statements by two city workers have shed light on what some members of Beckey Common Council now say is a pay disparity. The issue of how much city workers take home in a payday became an issue after the Tuesday, July 25, 2023, Beckley Common Council meeting, when Beckley Board of Public Works employees shared their salaries during a discussion on a police pay raise.

Some workers have told council members and 59News that they rely on food stamps to feed their families and that some receive health care through the West Virginia Medicaid program. They said a small raise could result in the loss of food stamps or Medicaid benefits and would still be too little for them to provide health care and food.

Some said the city provides Blue Cross Blue Shield but that a number of city employees find their deductibles are too high to pay, even with a contribution from city coffers.

Dustin Potter said he started with the Beckley Board of Public Works several years ago, after he moved back from Charlotte, North Carolina to care for his grandfather. He said he decided to stay in West Virginia for the slower pace of life, leaving a $1,700 weekly salary in Charlotte after his grandfather died. Working for the City of Beckley, he said, he brings home $840.

“It really messes with our mental health,” Potter said. “I know, personally, it affects my sleep, where I worry so much about, am I going to eat? Am I going to put gas in my car? What bills do I have to not pay this month and wait until next month to pay?”

Two city council members independently reached out to 59News following the Tuesday meeting to say city records show some city employees make six figures in salaries and pensions, while others qualify for state aid. One of the council members said he’d already emailed city administrators to address worker pay, calling the alleged pay disparity a “crisis” in city government.

“Anyone who’s human finds that morally reprehensible, that we have such an enormous disparity, income disparity, within city government,” said Robert Dunlap, who represents Ward 3 on Beckley Common Council. “So, what we need is everyone that is a city employee to not only feel valued but to be able to support their families.”