BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local church held a special concert to help those in need this holiday season.

Stories and songs of Christmas past filled the air of the Beckley Community United Methodist Church on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

The church held a special sing-along benefit concert to raise money for two special programs, the Beckley Warming Center and Hope in the Mountains.

This is the second year the church will serve as the city’s warming center, offering the homeless a place to go and get warm from the cold winter temperatures.

For Reverend Betsy Evans, the outreach and support the Beckley community has shown her church and the warming center is unbelievable.

“This year, we are once again overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, not just from the people in our church but from Christ the King Anglican Church, St. Francis, and all of the community people you saw here today,” said Evans.

The Reverand’s sister, award-winning storyteller and singer Donna Marie Todd was the concert’s main performer.

This event served as a homecoming for her.

“This was very special for me to be here this afternoon because I grew up in Beckley,” said Todd. “Our father served at Beckley Temple and my first professional job was in Hatfield’s and McCoy’s in Honey in the Rock. I was Spicy Hatfield for about 5 years so its a really special thing, kind of a homecoming to be able to come and share my stories and my songs.”

The Beckley Warming Center is located on South Heber Street and will be open for the first time this year on Sunday, December 18th.

It will be open from 8:00 pm until 8:00 am whenever the temperature is below 15 degrees.