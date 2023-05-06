BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Dance groups in Beckley got their dancing shoes on to celebrate ‘Intenational Linedance Flashmob Day’.

On Saturday, May 6, 2023, four separate dance groups in Beckley, USA Dance Beckley, Lines with Lotus, Just for Fun Dancers, and Froggy Mountain Dancers from the Raleigh County Commision on Aging all got together to celebrate and show off their moves!

The dancers performed Storm and Stone and danced to the song “Run.” Since it was an international event, anyone participating across the world also did the same dance to the same song.

Carol Parker, the Coordinator for the Beckley flashmobs, said dancing has so many different benefits.

“It is fun to dance. Dancing has so many benefits; physical exercise first of all. Social interaction, every dance group I have been a part of the people are great,” Parker said, ” Also mental exercise, especially if you are dancing with someone else or a group.”

If you were out and about in Beckley on Saturday, you may have seen them dancing at Crossroads Mall, Marquee Cinemas or at Chick-fil-A.