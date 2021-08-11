Beckley Dance Theater School hosting auditions for The Nutcracker

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Did you ever want to be a sugar plum fairy or a toy soldier? If so, we have some good news for you! The Nutcracker is returning to the Raleigh County area. Employees at the Beckley Dance Theater School will be holding auditions on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Kids seven and up are welcome to try out. Auditions will be held at the Dance Theater on Raleigh Avenue in Beckley.

“It’s a wonderful way to introduce children to history, not just with ballet, but the history of fashion,” said Jerry Rose, the Artist Director of the Nutcracker.



This round of auditions will be broken up into groups. Rose said students should arrive 30 minutes before the auditions start. If you miss Wednesday, another session is set up for Thursday beginning at 4 p.m.