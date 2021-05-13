Beckley Dance Theatre return to the stage in new location

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Dance Theatre is back on stage this weekend, but in a new location.

This weekend, the dance company will perform Alice in Wonderland. Due to refurbishing issues at their home theater, the show will be held at the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton.

“Our local theatre is undergoing some renovations and we are just impressed with all of the equipment that this theatre has and the capabilities,” Director of Beckley Dance Theatre, Jerry Rose, said.

Shows will be Friday, May 14, and Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 6 p.m. They will also have a matinee featuring younger dancers Saturday at 2 p.m.