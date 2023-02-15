BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley psychiatrist said marijuana has benefits for those who struggle with anxiety and chronic pain and should be more widely available to patients in West Virginia, where state law requires patients to apply for a medical marijuana card in order to legally use the drug as a medicine.

Dr. Hassan Jafary of Beckley Psychiatric Services said lawmakers should make marijuana more widely available to patients and take steps to decriminalize personal possession of the drug, as legislators in neighboring Virginia have done.

James Hale, one of Jafary’s patients, said on Monday, February 13, 2023, that his wife urged him to try marijuana for his anxiety related to Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and muscle spasms caused by Celiac disease, a neurological disorder.

“There for awhile, my muscles would just clinch up,” said Hale. “And I didn’t feel like I could do anything.”

He said he first balked at his wife’s suggestion but eventually tried marijuana. Within two weeks, he said, his muscles had relaxed, enabling him to function more easily.

Hale said the drug is a life-changer and also helps with anxiety symptoms. However, he said he has jumped through hurdles to get the treatment. He applied and paid an upfront fee for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to issue a medical marijuana card.

Hale said he pays around $100 each month for his treatment, which Medicaid and private insurers will not cover.

Under state law, only certain illnesses qualify patients for card approval, a regulation Hale said is “bizarre.”

“If you’re going to give it for Parkinson’s, and you’re going to give it for multiple sclerosis, and you’re going to give it for chronic pain, why are you being a gatekeeper?” Hale said. “Open it up, so people can try it”

Dr. Jafary agreed state law makes it unnecessarily hard for patients like Hale to get the treatment.

Jafary is in favor of making marijuana more widely available to those who need it. He said he hopes other physicians take the same position. “Another thing that can help us is if we decriminalize marijuana,” Jafary said. “That will help state government keep people away from the jail and [spend] less money, because we spend a lot of money, for people just having marijuana.”