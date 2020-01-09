Beckley doctor’s license suspended after alleged inappropriate relationship

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley doctor is no longer allowed to practice medicine after the West Virginia Board of Medicine suspended his license.

Dr. Omar Khalid Hasan worked at Raleigh Psychiatric Services. The Board suspended his license Thursday, January 9, 2020.

According to documents filed in the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia, a patient filed a complaint alleging Dr. Hasan engaged in an improper sexual relationship with her.

Hasan appealed the board’s ruling of suspending his license to the Circuit Court of Kanawha County. The State Supreme Court however, upheld the ruling.

