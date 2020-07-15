Beckley Events Committee announces changes and cancellations

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Following Gov. Jim Justice’s restrictions announced on Monday, July 13, 2020 there are changes coming to local events in Beckley. The Governor reduced the number of people allowed to gather from 100 to 25 and stopped outdoor concerts along with fairs and festivals.

As a result of the changes, the Beckley Events Committee changed their plans on upcoming events. This includes Fridays in the Park, Neighborhood Car Cruises and the Uptown Tailgate Farmers Market. Here is the breakdown:

Fridays in the Park – No live music concerts are allowed now unless attendance is less than 25 people – since it would be difficult to limit people in an open park, the concerts are cancelled at this time. A few food vendors are still allowed to set up in the parking lot, if they decide to do so. Vendor hours may be the usual 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. lunchtime, weather-permitting. With rain forecast for Friday July 17, vendors will wait until July 24 to begin. Attendees are encouraged to social distance and masks are recommended. Vendors will follow guidelines.

Neighborhood Car Cruises – The committee had hoped to offer a car show/cruise event on July 25 – the date originally scheduled for the City’s Cruise-in Car Show. Now, the event will consist of lining up cruise vehicles downtown (by Word Park and along Neville Street) between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Neighborhood cruise-themed dash plaques will be distributed. Cruisers may bring a canned food item to be donated to United Way food pantries. The live music by Jim Snyder is on hold. The neighborhood cruise will leave downtown around 5:30 p.m. to drive along Kanawha Street and on a few nearby streets. During the line-up, car owners are requested to stay inside their vehicles, or stand directly beside their car to social distance, and/or wear a mask to help ensure the event is safe for all, and that future cruises will be allowed to happen.

Uptown Tailgate Farmers Market – The WVU Extension Office and Meadows Farm plans to open the farmers market by July 24. They are currently reviewing the guidelines required for markets. Market hours will be Monday, Wednesday & Fridays from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway. Please wear a mask and social distance while attending. Senior coupons will be accepted.

Drive-In concerts were planned for Saturday evenings in August. These were going to be held at New River Park. The committee is working to find out if these will be allowed under the latest guidelines.

Due to the postponement of the Appalachian Makers Market to October, the August Appalachian Festival block party and activities are cancelled. The committee is looking into replacing the Kids’ Classic with a drive-thru event at New River Park and offering other activities in September.

The committee said they are disappointed to not be able to offer their normal events, but they encourage everyone to stay safe. For more information, follow “Beckley Events” on Facebook or call 304-256-1776.