Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum back open

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are ready to get out of the house and learn something new, two area attractions are back open to the public.

The Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum opened back up Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Director of Parks and Rec in Beckley, Leslie Baker, said the exhibition coal mine will teach everyone just how much of an impact coal has on our communities.

“People are looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine and want to do something fun, different, and educational. People love cultural tourism. People don’t want to just do things anymore, they want to learn something. The Exhibition Coal Mine and the Youth Museum, the Mountain Homestead are so set up for that. They leave here knowing something they didn’t know before. They are all very appreciative of that,” Baker said.

The Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Social distancing and mask wearing is enforced.