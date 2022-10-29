BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine held its first Fall Festival today.

Vendors from around the region came out to show off their wares as dozens of visitors were dressed up early for Halloween.

Leslie Baker, the Director of Beckley Parks and Recreation us why events like this are important and for the local economy.

“The reason we’re doing this is we try to do something for our locals,” said Baker. “We see so many tourists here at the exhibition coal mine, especially with the advent of the new national park, they’re just coming in here by the thousands, but we always want to do something just for the people that live here.”

Baker says that the mine looks to continue the fall festival for years to come.