BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – USA Today released the nominees for their Readers Choice Awards, and the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine made the list.

Now, it’s up to the readers to go online and vote for their favorite museum.

Beckley Director of Parks and Recreation Leslie Gray Baker, said she hopes West Virginians will rally around the exhibition coal mine and try to share our history with a national audience.

“Think how cool it would be if I can put a big sign out front and say ‘one of the top 10 in the whole country.'” said Baker. “And people will take that away and talk amongst themselves and spread the word, and we all know how important word of mouth is when you get a positive review. And I think it would give us locals a lot of pride to know that out of all the history museums in the whole country that our exhibition coal mine is one of the best.”

Right now, the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine is sitting in 9th place in the voting.

Cast your vote for the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine HERE. You can vote once a day, every day until March 14.