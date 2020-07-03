Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine to open with restrictions

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The 58th season of the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine is under way. While many of the exhibits are available there are some restrictions in place.

The biggest change is there will be no underground mine tours. This was replaced by a video for small groups to watch.

“Although the experience won’t be quite the same, it is still as educational, and they still have veteran miners on site to speak with our visitors and answer their questions,” said staff members.

The small mine museum, coal camp, youth museum and mountain homestead are also open. The priority is to protect and support all visitors and staff. The following is a list of guidelines and tips for visitors:

Advance tickets are not required for visitors.

There will be no underground tours of the Mine. In lieu, a video will be available to watch.

The Mine Museum, Coal Camp, Youth Museum and Mountain Homestead are open.

Everyone is expected to follow social distancing requirements.

Maximum capacity will be limited and visitors may experience a short wait for admittance.

Face masks are required for all visitors ages 2 and older (unless medically unable to wear a mask)

Please check our prices – they have changed to reflect the modifications of the attraction.

Please check our hours – they have changed.

If you are not feeling well, please stay home.

There are new admission fees. This is $10 for adults 18 and over and $5 for children 4-17. The Exhibition Coal Mine is located in New River Park. The hours are Wednesday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, check the website at www.beckley.org and click on the Exhibition Coal Mine or the Youth Museum link or call 304-256-1747.