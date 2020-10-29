Beckley Fall Leaf Pick-up scheduled

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It is the season for Fall colors and the means leaves will be covering the ground soon, if they are not already on the ground. That means the process of raking and bagging is under way.

The City of Beckley is offering residents a chance to dispose of leaves for free. The annual pick-up is scheduled for Nov. 16, 2020. All leaves must be bagged and on the curbside by 7 a.m. There will be no return trips made to any street once the collection is complete.

Brush or limbs are limited to two inches in diameter. Larger branches will be left behind by the crews collecting the brush. The bags must be within five feet of the curb.