BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Fire Department blocked access to North Oakwood Avenue via Robert C. Byrd Drive for around an hour on Monday, March 13, 2023, as crews put out a fire.

Firefighters said a passerby noticed smoke and fire from the home and called 911, around 10 a.m.

BFD Firefighter Tyler Robinson said everyone was safe.

“The structure’s still intact,” Robinson said. “The fire was contained within just a couple rooms inside the house. Went fairly smooth, as far as putting it out. Never good for the homeowner, but the majority of the structure was still intact.”