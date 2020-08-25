Beckley firefighters prep to move into new fire station

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Fire Department Station 3 sat on Eisenhower Drive for a long time, but Fire Prevention Bureau Captain, Ernest Parsons, said it’s time for a change.

“The other facility was good and lasted a good while,” Parsons said. “But our leadership had a good vision of providing a new space.”

The new sub station can be found on Industrial Drive beside Grand Home Furnishings. Parsons said the Fire Prevention Bureau and Code Enforcement will be found inside this new building. Some work still needs to be done before firefighters respond to calls.

“A radio system needs to be put in, which is going to be started this week,” Parsons said. “A few things out in the engine bay and that will allow us to keep our firetrucks here and then the guys will start responding from this station.”

Within the next couple of weeks, they will be able to respond to calls from the new building.

“It’s kind of surreal. It’s been a year in the making,” Parsons said. “You think about it, dream about it, you see the new plans, think of how cool it’s going to be. Now that we’re here, it’s hard to believe that we’re actually here.”