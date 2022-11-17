A Chick-fil-A logo is seen on a takeout bag at a restaurant in Bethesda, Maryland, in 2012. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/GettyImages)

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Calling all chicken lovers, the Beckley Galleria Chick-fil-A is officially back open!

Richard Jarrell, the Owner and Operator of the Beckley Galleria Chick-fil-A said the drive thru and indoor dinning are officially open. Jarrell told 59News they had a soft opening on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 but they are now officially open.

The store is open from 6:30 A.M. to 10 P.M.

The popular Chick-fil-A location closed for renovations on July 1, with store owners directing customers to their Harper Road location and mobile locations set up to meet demand.