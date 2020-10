BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Golden Corral in Beckley is temporarily closing. Owner Eddie Torrico made the announcement via Facebook on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

According to the statement, the restaurant will close on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 8 p.m. Torrico said he has every intention of reopening when there is a COVID-19 vaccine or the economic climate changes. Torrico also thanked his employees and loyal customers. He assured the restaurant will reopen.