Beckley Grows builds garden to transform community

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A group in Beckley is on a mission to make positive changes in the city of Beckley, and they are starting at the roots.

Beckley Grows is a new organization in the community. They recently partnered with Vicki Web of the Transformation Center, Dumas Psychology Collective, and WVU Extension Services to build a community garden.

“It will bring people to the understanding how important eating healthy is, that they can grow their own food and they can learn how to preserve that food,” Dr. Dumas, the organizer of the event said.

Volunteers came out and put in hours of hard work to begin building the garden. Christina Baisden is part of the steering committee for Beckley Grows.

“When the pandemic hit, a lot more gardens started going in the ground, especially around here. It gives you a sense of security learning the old ways,” Baisden said.

They are building flat beds, a green house, and some of the volunteers even started planting. Elaine Hurley is a community advocate. She said having this garden will bring a sense of unity to the area.

“It is very important, it will give this community a better name. This community has not had a good name for years,” Hurley said.

John Hopkins was one of the volunteers who helped build the garden. He said he grew up in this neighborhood and wants to make it better.

“I would’ve loved to have something like this when we were growing up. But I think it is a great idea and a great thing that will bring people together and help people out,” Hopkins said.

Organizers said they eventually want to have classes to teach people how to properly plant a seed; however, they have to plant one seed at a time. They are working on a blessing box and hosting a flea market to be able to give the public the produce they are planting. Organizers told 59News anyone can sign up to join or volunteer for Beckley Grows. For more information you can visit their Facebook page.