BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–People driving through downtown Beckley may notice new banners in the city.

The city is honoring veterans with Hometown Hero banners, joining other cities in the region.

Beckley’s banners are flying around Shoemaker Square, which features a military veteran. The banners will be on display on city light posts until Veteran’s Day, Beckley Events Director Jill Moorefield, who leads the effort, said on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.

“Our Veteran’s Parade Committee has been talking a few years about wanting to do these Hometown Hero banners,” Moorefield said. “This summer, we decided we’re going to do it. So, we put the message out there, and we had 49 that were ordered, and we’re getting them up, now.”

Those who want to honor a veteran may monitor the city’s website for the next application process.

The price of banners is $70, said Moorefield.