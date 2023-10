BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A house fire was reported in Beckley around 11 o’clock Tuesday night.

Raleigh County Dispatch confirmed to 59News the fire occurred on the 200 block of Mool Avenue.

The Beckley Fire Department and Beckley Police Department responded to the scene.

A victim was transported to the Hospital by Jan Care, no updates have been released on their status.

The scene is now clear. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.