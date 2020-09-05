Beckley Kids Classic Festival returns to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The annual Beckley Kids Classic Festival kicked off Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, but looked a little different than year’s past.

Instead of the usual big festival, organizers held a drive-thru event. Families had to stay in their car to see a thrill show.

Jill Moorefield, Director of Beckley Events, said this is a great way to celebrate the beginning of the school year and get kids excited in a safe way.

“Families needed this outlet it was a good safe thing we tried to find something safe for people to do that they would feel safe coming out to and still be able to enjoy themselves and celebrate the kind of end of summer,” Moorefield said.

There was also a homerun derby at the Babe Ruth fields. Kids day will end with a fire work show Saturday night at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center starting around 9:40 p.m.

