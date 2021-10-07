Beckley Kiwanis Club to celebrate 100th anniversary

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Kiwanis club is celebrating its 100th anniversary later this month.

The celebration includes a dinner and haunted tour at Historic Black Knight. The dinner will help raise money for their outreach programs and sponsor Christmas shopping for teens later this year.

Kellie Laraba, the President of Beckley Kiwanis, said they were unable to hold these events last year and are looking forward to getting back out into the community.

“Not only is 100 years something great to celebrate but we’re also looking to celebrate the ability to get together and raise money and help these kids,” Laraba said.

The event will take place Friday, October 22, 2021.

Tickets are $60 per person and $100 per couple. More information can be found on the Kiwanis Club’s Facebook page.