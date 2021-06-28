Beckley lawyer arrested for DUI

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley lawyer was arrested for driving under the influence after her blood alcohol concentration was over twice the legal limit.

Christina Kostenko was arrested on Monday, June 28, 2021. According to Beckley Police, an officer pulled Kostenko over after he witnessed her truck cross the white line and the yellow center line. While speaking with Kostenko, the officer said he smelled alcohol on her breath. He then asked if she had anything to drink and Kostenko reportedly admitted she did. She then performed standardized field sobriety tests for the officer and allegedly showed signs of impairment.

The officer conducted a preliminary breathalyzer test. Court documents state Kostenko blew a 0.194. The officer arrested Kostenko for driving under the influence.

When they arrived at the Beckley Police Department, Kostenko blew a 0.196. She refused to submit a blood draw.

According to Magistrate Charles Humphrey, Kostenko was not able to be arraigned because her BAC was still over the legal limit. She will be arraigned on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.