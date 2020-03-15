Beckley locals collecting donations to pack, deliver lunches during school closure

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – While school districts are implementing plans to feed students during temporary closures due to the threat of COVID-19, parents and locals are also making strides ensure students have a healthy meal.

Beckley local Bill Shrewsbury has organized drop off locations and a list of non-perishable or prepacked foods to get lunches organized and delivered to students while they are out of school. Items on this list include:

Shrewsbury told 59 News he has secured several locations in Beckley where donations can be dropped off:

Sprint next to Kohl’s in Beckley

Valley college next to Ollies

Rising stars daycare on Harper Road

Rising stars daycare in Lester Square

Ghent fire department

Shady Spring fire department

He is happy to have over 40 volunteers ready to deliver throughout Raleigh County beginning next week. If your child needs lunch delivered to your home or you know of someone that does, you can email truehonor@mail.com.