Beckley locals collecting donations to pack, deliver lunches during school closure

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – While school districts are implementing plans to feed students during temporary closures due to the threat of COVID-19, parents and locals are also making strides ensure students have a healthy meal.

Beckley local Bill Shrewsbury has organized drop off locations and a list of non-perishable or prepacked foods to get lunches organized and delivered to students while they are out of school. Items on this list include:

Shrewsbury told 59 News he has secured several locations in Beckley where donations can be dropped off:

  • Sprint next to Kohl’s in Beckley
  • Valley college next to Ollies
  • Rising stars daycare on Harper Road
  • Rising stars daycare in Lester Square
  • Ghent fire department
  • Shady Spring fire department

He is happy to have over 40 volunteers ready to deliver throughout Raleigh County beginning next week. If your child needs lunch delivered to your home or you know of someone that does, you can email truehonor@mail.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

59 News Online Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "59 News Online Update"

Nursing Homes restrict visitor access over Coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nursing Homes restrict visitor access over Coronavirus concerns"

WV Governor announces schools will be closed over Coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "WV Governor announces schools will be closed over Coronavirus concerns"

Gov. Jim Justice closes all WV schools amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Jim Justice closes all WV schools amid coronavirus concerns"

House fire on Kentucky Ave.

Thumbnail for the video titled "House fire on Kentucky Ave."

Fire on Kentucky Ave.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire on Kentucky Ave."

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News