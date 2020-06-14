Beckley man charged following reports of shots fired

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A man is behind bars following a shots fired call in Beckley.

Just after 1:00 a.m. On June 13, 2020, Cpl. Capehart was patrolling the East Park area of Beckley following reports of shots fired. While in the area, Cpl. Capehart heard five shots fired and a car speeding away from the area.

The car failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Scott Avenue and was being driven without headlights.

Cpl. Capehart initiated his lights and siren to stop the care, at which time the driver failed to stop and sped away quickly, running numerous stop signs with reckless disregard.

The vehicle eventually stopped on Nebraska Avenue near Berry Street and the driver, 19 year old, Lawrence Skidmore of Beckley was taken into custody without incident.

It was learned that the Skidmore had thrown a handgun out of the car during the pursuit and the handgun was recovered by officers.

This incident is NOT related to another shots fired call that Beckley PD responded to on Neville Street.

Skidmore was charged with Five Counts of Wanton Endangerment with a Firearm and Fleeing an Officer in a Vehicle with Reckless Disregard. He was taken to Southern Regional Jail where he is being held on a $30,000.00 Bond.