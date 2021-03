BECKELY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley man is facing a sexual assault charge after an investigation into a January 23, 2021 incident.

West Virginia State Police investigators said Tristan Ryan Garrison, 22, of Beckley, forcibly performed sexual intercourse on an underage girl while holding her down. According to statements and gathered testimony, the victim did not give Garrison consent.

Garrison is in jail on one count of Second Degree Sexual Assault. His bond is set at $25,000.