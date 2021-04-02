Beckley man pleads guilty to federal drug crime

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley man pleaded guilty Friday, April 2, 2021, to distributing cocaine base in Raleigh County.

Eric Ledon Brown, 53, was originally indicted by a federal grand jury in November 2020. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of WV, Brown sold cocaine base to a confidential informant on August 25, 2020.

Brown admitted to selling the drugs from his home on South Heber Street in Beckley, WV. Brown also admitted to selling cocaine base on two other occasions within the Southern West Virginia region.

A search warrant was issued in September 2020 of Brown’s residence. Investigators discovered a large amount of cocaine base and two firearms. Brown admitted his intention was to sell the drugs. Both firearms were illegally in Brown’s possession as he is prohibited from owning a gun due to a prior felony conviction in Ohio.

Brown faces up to 20 years in federal prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 6, 2021.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Beckley-Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit, which is comprised of officers from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, the Beckley Police Department and the West Virginia State Police, conducted the investigation.

Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess is in charge of the prosecution. United States District Judge Frank W. Volk presided over the hearing.