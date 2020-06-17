Beckley man pleads guilty to participation in Operation Shutdown Corner

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley man pled guilty for his participation in Operation Shutdown Corner. United States Attorney Mike Stuart made the announcement on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Oyontikeyta Jones, of Beckley, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Jones is one of the 17 defendants charged in federal court.

“When we get gun toting drug dealers like Jones off of our streets, it is a big win for West Virginia communities,” United States Attorney Mike Stuart said. “I commend the work of all the agencies that helped bring the members of this particular drug trafficking organization to justice.”

Between June 2018 and September 17, 2019, Jones worked with other members of the drug trafficking organization (DTO) to distribute meth to Raleigh County. Jones had the drugs shipped from California to Southern West Virginia.

Jones and others would then give directions on where the drugs would be delivered. On August 9, 2019, a package from California was delivered to a resident of Bluefield. Jones then told the person to bring the package of drugs to a specific spot in Raleigh County.

After Jones was picked up by the other member, a traffic stop was made in Beckley on the car in which Jones was in. When the officer approached the car, Jones ran away, but was later caught and arrested at nearby business.

Officers searched the car and found the package that was just shipped from California. The package contained approximately two pounds of meth.

Additionally, on August 6, 2019, officers approached Jones while he was stopped on the side of the road. They found a Glock, model 26, 9mm semi-automatic pistol. It also was established earlier that same day, Jones was observed on video surveillance possessing that same firearm.

Jones is not allowed to have any firearms due to being a convicted felony offense in California. Jones faces a mandatory minimum period of 10 years and up to life in prison, and a fine of up to $10 million when he is sentenced on October 2, 2020.

