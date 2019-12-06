Beckley man sentenced to prison for federal drug crime

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley man was sentence to prison for a federal drug crime.

Kendall Cotten, 30, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for possession of heroin with intent to distribute. Cotten admitted to selling heroin laced with fentanyl to an informant working with the Beckley-Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.

Police also executed a search warrant for his home in December 2017. Officers discovered 122 bindles of heroin, more than $700 in cash, and a gun. Cotten admitted that intended to distribute the heroin.